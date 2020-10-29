Oath of Secrecy on Lekki shooting panel members, betrayal of trust — Lawyers

By Henry Ojelu

Some legal practitioners have described the Oath of Secrecy administered on members of the panel investigating the Lekki Toll Gate shooting as a betrayal of trust by the Lagos State Government and the panel members.

Some members of the panel were reported to have been compelled to sign an Oath of Secrecy form personally issued and signed by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

When contacted, a member of the panel who did not want to be named refused to confirm the action of the governor but simply said ‘the issue has been resolved.’

Our correspondent, however, sought the view of lawyers who observed that it is wrong for the panel members to be sworn to an Oath of Secrecy for an inquiry that should be opened to the public.

Speaking on the issue, former 2nd Vice-President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Monday Ubani said, ‘If an oath of secrecy was administered on the panel members, I don’t think it is right considering the fact that the…