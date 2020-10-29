Policemen defy IGP’s directive, absent at duty posts

*Why they are not on the road

*We are back on duty, CP Odumosu insists

By Evelyn Usman

SOME roads in Lagos State are gradually being taken over by hoodlums, who pretend to be controlling traffic, owing to the absence of policemen. Sadly, the hoodlums end up harassing and extorting motorists, especially at night.

As at yesterday, there was no sight of policemen on Lagos roads, a situation that heightened the already sorry state of traffic situation in Nigeria’s economic capital.

Their presence was not also felt in other South-West states.

However, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, some policemen were sighted patrolling some areas. Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps , FRSC, and those of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, who were always positioned at strategic areas to control traffic in Lagos, were not seen either.

Most motorists, who drove against traffic to…