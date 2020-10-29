Traffic anarchy in Apapa – Vanguard News

By Victor Young, Osa Amadi & Theodore Opara

LAGOS— ANARCHY now reigns on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos which leads to the country’s prime seaport as a result of the absence of law enforcement agents on the roads and heavy containerized trucks belonging to members of NUPENG.

Policemen and women are either afraid of their lives or angry with the public for the attacks on them provoked by the Lekki Toll Gate shooting on October 20.

Now, in the absence of the usual policemen who made efforts to control traffic on the road and ward off some criminals, the gridlock has quadrupled, and so have the criminals. They can be seen boasting to helpless road users that they are now “in charge” since policemen ran away. So, you had better part with your money and valuables or lose…