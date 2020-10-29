Union ‘strike’ scuppers Turkish airlines Lagos operations

By Lawani Mikairu

Turkish Airline was yesterday prevented from operating its scheduled flights from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos following a directive by the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, to its members not to render service to the airline.

The union said their decision is due to the airline’s failure to reverse the sack of some executives of the union working with the airline.

In a notice to aviation workers signed by NUATE General Secretary, Ocheme Aba, the union said members should withdraw their services to the airline with effect from October 29, 2020, indefinitely and throughout Nigeria.

According to Aba, the union was piqued by the action taken by the airline despite a clear injunction from the Ministries of Labour and Aviation that the workers should be restated.

He said: “Accordingly, all aviation workers, including ground handling, aviation security and logistic personnel are hereby directed to withdraw all services from…