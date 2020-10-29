We lost 2 officers to violent #EndSARS protesters in Enugu — CP

The Enugu State Police Command said it lost two police officers, who were allegedly murdered by hoodlums during the violence that trailed the peaceful #EndSARS protest in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, said this on Wednesday, when he paraded before newsmen, 23 suspects arrested for their alleged roles in the violence.

Abdurrahman said the command recovered 13 machetes, a bag containing 36 mobile phones, some materials suspected to be charms, an iron with the shape of a gun and N26,175 cash from the suspects.

He said the suspects were arrested in different parts of Enugu metropolis during the protest.

“They were arrested for alleged riotous acts, murder, arson, armed robbery, malicious damage, stealing, obstruction and breach of public peace, amongst other violent crimes.

He regretted that the protest, which was initially peaceful, turned violent when hoodlums allegedly hijacked it on October…