Wike signs Executive Order proscribing IPOB in Rivers

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has signed an executive order to reinforce the ban on the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and its activities in the State.

He made this known in a statement by Mr Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor.

Ebiri stated that the governor, in a broadcast on Wednesday night in Port Harcourt, maintained that Rivers remains the home to all tribes and ethnic nationalities.

He said that the government acknowledges and appreciates the enormous contributions from non-indigenes to the political, social and economic development of the State.

According to the statement, the State Government will neither accept nor allow any individual or group from within and outside to violate the peace, endanger lives and property under any guise.

It stated “the State government is opposed to the presence and activities of the legally-proscribed and anarchic IPOB and whatever it stands for in Rivers State.

“And so, let it be understood that we…