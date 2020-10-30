7 men allegedly gang raped 11yr old girl to death in Lagos

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered seven men who allegedly gang-raped a minor to death, be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Ajom Tabi, 37; Omobolanle Olowookere, 41; Aliu Bilyamin, 24; Emmanuel Okon, 24; Bolarinwa Olamilekan, 24; Badmus Abdulateef, 20; Azeez Quadri, 22; and Sunday Odunayo, 22 with three counts of rape, murder and defilement.

Chief Magistrate O.G. Oghre, did not take the plea of the suspected.

She ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The magistrate however admitted Olowookere(the second suspect) to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties each in like sum after her counsel, Spurgeon Ataene, told the court of her non involvement in the case.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 18, pending legal advice.

Earlier, Insp. Kehinde Olatunde told the court that the suspects committed the offence on Sept. 29, at No. 4, Olanrewaju St.,…