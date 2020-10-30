800,000 babies die of poor breastfeeding globally each year, says Health Commissioner

The Commissioner for Health in Ekiti, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, says no fewer than 800,000 babies die of poor breastfeeding yearly across the globe.

Filani said this at a news conference to commemorate the 2020 edition of the breastfeeding week on Thursday in Ado Ekiti.

According to him, poor breastfeeding is largely responsible for the high infant mortality rate in the country.

He, however, noted that the incident was gradually being checkmated following the advent of exclusive breastfeeding and improved medical practices.

The commissioner said Ekiti was rated as having 55.4 per cent compliance with the first six months exclusive breastfeeding policy it initiated in 2019.

He said that the improvement in the state was due to the proactive action taken by Gov. Kayode Fayemi interms of increased sensitisation.

“Findings have shown that investing in breastfeeding will prevent 13 per cent of child deaths and morbidity if 90 per cent of mothers exclusively…