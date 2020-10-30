Akwa Ibom orders closure of inter-state movement on Saturday

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has directed that all of the state borders be shut down from 7 am to 2 pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020, because of elections into the 31 Local government councils of the state.

Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem who announced this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo Wednesday night, however, noted that the subsisting state-wide daily curfew of 8 pm to 7 am was still in force till further notice.

His words, “In compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended) the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) will conduct elections on 31st October 2020 as earlier announced.

“In order to ensure a free, fair, credible and peaceful conduct of elections into the 31 Local Government Councils of Akwa Ibom State, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Mr Udom Emmanuel, has directed as follows: That all Inter-state…