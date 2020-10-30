Direct all revenue to TSA, NSHA tells revenue board

By David Odama, Lafia

Worried by the huge revenue loss in Nasarawa State, the state House of Assembly Committee on Finance & Appropriation has directed the state Board of Internal Revenue Service to channel and harmonize all revenue coming into the coffers of the state from different agencies, parastatals in the state to the Treasury Single Account ( TSA) for transparency and accountability.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon Aliyu Dogara who gave the directive in Lafia when the committee visited the board to assess its 2020 budget performance, noted that harmonizing all revenue sources would not only block leakages but would ensure that development thrives.

” If this is achieved, it will go a long way in boosting revenue generation, we are here to assess the 2020 budget performance of your board as Governor Abdullahi Sule will soon present the 2021 budget in the state”, the chairman stated.

According to him, the visit was not to witch hunt anybody but to check what has…