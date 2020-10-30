EndSARS: LCCI postpones 2020 Lagos Trade Fair

ECONOMY

By Yinka Kolawale

As a fallout of the crisis precipitated by the #EndSARS protests, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has announced the postponement of the 2020 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair.

According to the Chamber, the fair which will feature both physical (In-person) and virtual (Online) platforms, is now scheduled to hold from Friday 4th to Sunday 13th December, 2020, noting that the shift is occasioned by the economic disruptions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent EndSARS protests across the nation.

The Trade Fair is scheduled to run for a total of ten (10) days at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos.

In a statement, Director General, LCCI, Muda Yusuf said: “The resolve to hold the 2020 edition of the fair is in line with the need for quick restoration of normalcy in the economic and commercial activities in Lagos State and our support for the ongoing “Protect Lagos” Campaign, which is geared…