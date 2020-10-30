Looters of NYSC camp will be apprehended, prosecuted, says police chief

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has assured that hoodlums who carted away items meant for corps members would be tracked and made to face the law.

Adamu said this on Friday after inspecting the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

Recall that hoodlums attacked the camp on Tuesday and carted away food items and other materials.

“It is very unfortunate that the place was heavily looted as we went round to see the destruction made by the hoodlums,” he said.

He expressed worry over the situation, adding that the camp meant for the training of youths to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the country had turned out to be the focus of looters.

Adamu said it was a good thing that corps members were not in camp during the incident.

“It would have been a disaster had they been around,” he said.

According to him, some of the items have been recovered, while some of the hoodlums…