Nigerian youths rekindle hope for a better Nigeria

By Denja Yaqub

WHAT started like an impulsive reaction to the killing of a young man allegedly by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Ughelli, Delta State early October eventually snowballed into a massive movement that has not only remarkably engulfed the Nigerian space with coordinated street protests, but Nigerian diplomatic missions and cities abroad.

With very few young people carrying placards calling for the demobilisation of the notorious anti-robbery squad of the Nigeria Police Force, SARS, the protests became more popular in days as security operatives made several attempts to break the protests violently by firing teargas, water cannons, etc, at the congregations in Abuja, in particular and later in some parts of Lagos.

At Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, live bullets were reported to have been fired at unarmed, peaceful protesters at night, hours before the expiration of a 24 hours curfew earlier imposed by the Lagos State Government.

Prominent young…