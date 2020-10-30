Tambuwal warns Buhari against politics of exclusion

…Kicks against impunity, erosion of freedoms

By Omeiza Ajayi

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has warned the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration against playing politics of exclusion, saying it was dangerous for Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Tambuwal, who spoke during the national flag-off of “Project 20 million”, a masses-driven and grassroots mobilization initiative, in Abuja yesterday, said such exclusion would only drive moderate voices underground while creating a platform for hardliners.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises SMEs, Akibu Dalhatu, the governor also lamented the growing culture of impunity in the country and the erosion of fundamental freedoms, saying the rule of law and due process were now observed in the breach. To deepen democracy, he suggested the inclusion of citizens in governance, adding that Nigerians must be part of the budget making process in order to be able to…