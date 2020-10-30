Toke Makinwa tests positive to COVID-19

… Says “the last two weeks of my life have been pretty tough”

By Juliet Ebirim

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed she recently tested positive to COVID-19.

Sharing her experience on her vlog, the Rhythm FM OAP disclosed that the last two weeks has been really tough for her.

Her words:

“The COVID-19 experience I have been missing in action for a bit guys, the last two weeks of my life has been pretty tough to handle. I tested positive to COVID-19 and my experience wasn’t great (I mean it’s Covid), shooting this Vlog was a lot as I am not a 100 percent yet, but I’m hopeful the worst days are behind me.

The self-acclaimed “baby girl for life” noted that the second phase of the deadly virus is in town and urged the public to take precautions.

“Covid is real guys, there is a second wave of the virus 🦠 in town and it is spreading really fast.”

While stating that she doesn’t know how she caught the virus, Toke stressed that for her, the…