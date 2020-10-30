UNESCO approves 3 additional biosphere reserves for Nigeria

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has approved three additional biosphere reserves in Nigeria.

Dr Moma Enang, National Professional Officer, Natural Science Sector, UNESCO Regional Office, Abuja said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Enang named the reserves as Oban Biosphere Reserve and Okwango Biosphere Reserves, both in Cross River and the Hadejia-Nguru-Bade Biosphere Reserve cutting across Yobe and Jigawa.

She said that the approval was granted through the Man and the Biosphere Programme International Coordinating Council (MAB-ICC) of the organisation.

Enang expressed delight over the development, saying that the additional reserves will foster efforts to ensure biodiversity in the country.

She said that MAB-ICC was saddled with the responsibility of deciding and approving new biosphere reserves as well as making…