2023 Presidency: Groups in 21 states root for El-Rufai

…Threaten court action until he agrees to contest

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Nassiriya Organization in 21 states of the federation has vowed to leave no stone unturned in its resolve to drag the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru Ahmad El- Rufa’i into the 2023 presidential race.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna, the National Leader of the Nassiriya Movement and Zonal Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the Northwest, Dr. Garkuwa Ibrahim Babuga, said already preparations were on top gear to drag El- Rufa’i to court over his insistence on not interested to contest for the presidency in 2023.

Babuga said they had no option than to approach the court because they had spoken to the governor on the issue but he had declined their request.

“We are ready to go up to the Supreme Court,” he said.

“We also met his parents and relations but we’ve not gotten a successful answer. We have to go to court. Nigeria is for El-Rufa’i in 2023. El-Rufa’i is…