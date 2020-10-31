‘An IGP wept, another destroyed his phone over interference by politicians’

Inspector-General of Police cried out of frustration over the problems of the Nigeria Police Force, while another threw his phone at the wall out of anger at the constant interference by politicians.

These were some revelations by retired Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ojukwu, who served as the police imagemaker at the Force headquarters, Abuja, under five Inspectors-General of Police.

Speaking during an interview with Vanguard, published HERE, he said serving as Force PRO under five IGP gave him an insight into the problems bedeviling the Police.

According to Emmanuel Ojukwu, the issues with the Force makes it “kill its best”.

Ojukwu said: “I have seen an Inspector-General of Police weep over the problems of Nigerian police. I have seen another Inspector-General of Police display temper, anger by throwing away his phone over persistent calls and…