Delta relaxes curfew from 8pm to 6am

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Government, Saturday announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed in the State after the hijack of the peaceful #ENDSARS protests.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in a statement said the curfew would now be from 8:00 pm till 6:00 am with effect from Saturday, October 31.

Expressing the State Government’s appreciation to Deltans for observing the curfew, which was aimed at restoring normalcy in the state, Aniagwu in the statement, said: “As a government, we are not unmindful of the stress our people are going through on account of the curfew, but it was inevitable in order to protect the life and property of Deltans.

“I must thank Deltans for protecting the interest of our common patrimony by ensuring that no further destruction of public buildings was witnessed in the state.

“As part of our avowed commitment to build a stronger Delta with our youths, let me also express the…