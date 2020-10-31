Deploy your capacity to positive endeavours, minister counsels #EndSARS organisers

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has urged the genuine youths who organised the #EndSARS protest to deploy their capacity to positive endeavours.

The minister gave the advice in Lagos on Saturday while fielding questions from newsmen after inspecting the headquarters of TV Continental(TVC) that was vandalised and set ablaze during the #EndSARS protest.

The minister led a delegation of heads of Information agencies under his ministry to inspect the offices of The Nation newspaper and TVC that were attacked during the protest.

“My advice to the EndSARS protesters is that they have shown that they have the capacity to mobilise and organise, which is a good thing.

” However, they must deploy this capacity to positive endeavours.

“They must join in our campaign against all forms of violence, either from the excessive use of force by the security agents and from…