FCT denies shutting down Idu isolation centre

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has dismissed reports that it has shut down its COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Idu, saying the centre is still in operation.

Acting Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat HHSS in the FCT, Dr Mohammed Kawu disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said contrary to an online report the Administration has not shut down the Idu COVID-19 treatment and Isolation centre, adding that while it is true that the FCTA had recently closed down some isolation centres following a reduction in the number of hospitalised patients, the Idu centre is still functional and receiving patients.

“We only closed down two isolation centres, the Asokoro and Karu general hospitals which were earlier converted to isolation centres but have now been returned to their original use.

“The Idu Isolation centre which is a 500-bed facility is still opened and managing COVID 19 patients”, he explained.

According to…