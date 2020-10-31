Guardiola rules out return to Camp Nou as manager

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Saturday reiterated his desire to stay with the club.

The Spaniard thus ruled out a return to his former club FC Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season.

FC Barcelona have been in turmoil for months, with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigning some days ago to pre-empt a vote of no confidence.

However, club presidential candidate Victor Font is keen to reunite Lionel Messi with Guardiola.

Guardiola spent four seasons as Barca manager, winning three league titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns

But he told reporters on Saturday that he backed Ronald Koeman, the current manager, and would only return to the club as a fan.

“My career as a manager at FC Barcelona is over. There are incredible people who can be in charge,” Guardiola said after watching Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-0.

“Ronald Koeman is an excellent manager. So, it’s over (for me).

“I will come back to watch a…