How we lost 2 pregnancies due to torture in SARS custody ― Couple

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

A Couple who were tortured and lost two pregnancies, yesterday narrated their ordeal with the SARS, to the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS Related Abuses and other Matters.

The couple Mr Okuchukwu Obiechina and Mrs Ndubisi Obiechina told the nine-panel that they were awarded N2million, against SARS, by the Federal High court sitting in Lagos, but that it was dismissed by the court of appeal.

Narrating their ordeal in the hands of SARS, Mrs Nububisi Obiechina, a teacher, said they were arrested on June 2, 2017, and were detained for 22 days, in SARS custody.

She said that the incident started when she received a message that she had a parcel from DHL, and later got a call and the person asked her to send him her house or school address after she had told him that she’s is a teacher.

The petitioner said that when she got home, she told her husband who is a businessman of what had happened, then…