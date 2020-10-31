Nigerians are united people all over the world – US-based singer, Jemiriye

By Ayo Onikoyi

Velvet-voiced songstress and former Nigerian Idol star, Adeniji Jemiriye, known simply as Jemiriye left the shores of Nigeria seven years ago and at the time she was effortlessly warming her way into the consciousness of the finest art connoisseurs around. The Ebony-hued, Afro-fusion exponent shares her career trajectory, extends solidarity to fellow Nigerian youths over clamour for era-defining reforms and gives insight into what tomorrow holds among other sundry issues with Showtime Bonus. Excerpts:

How has life been since you left Nigeria for the US seven years ago?

I’ll say Life is good and I’m thankful for my struggles and travails. It’s been quite a journey, but I’ll do it again if I have to.

Looking back would you have said that was the best decision you made at the. time?

It wasn’t a decision I made per se, life just happened. And who am I to fight what’s beyond my control? I’ll say it’s simply divine direction, and I just followed…