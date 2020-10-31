Ondo senator pledges to rebuild damaged police buildings

Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, has promised to rebuild the Police Area Command and the Divisional Police Headquarters buildings in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The buildings, alongside Okitipupa LGA Secretariat, Okitipupa Oil Palm Company and others were burnt on Oct. 22, 2020, by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

Tofowomo, in a statement by his media Aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola, also promised to restore all equipment of the Nigeria Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) in Okitipupa, which were vandalised by the suspected hoodlums.

The senator made the pledge on Saturday after an on the spot assessment tour to ascertain the level of damage across Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the youths who had gathered to peacefully protest against police corruption and brutality had good intentions but it was unfortunately taken over by hoodlums who destroyed…