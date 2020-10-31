Our differences, not irreconcilable – Uba Sani tells Nigerians

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Dr. Uba Sani has urged Nigerians to shun destructive acts ,telling Nigerians that their differences as a nation and as a people are not irreconcilable.

He said in his Maulud message to Nigerians, that “Nigeria is our pride. We must strive hard to make it work.”

In the message entitled ” let peace and love reign”,Uba Sani stated that

“peace is now in short supply. Our economy has taken another terrible hit. It is quite distressing. But hope is not lost.”

“I wish to heartily rejoice with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the globe on the joyous occasion of Eid-El- Maulud.”

“For us in Nigeria, the occasion could not have come at a better time. We are confronted with serious challenges and situations that urgently require that we imbibe the virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him). Tension has enveloped many states and communities. Legitimate protests over human rights infractions…