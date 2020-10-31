Prudent Energy Handball League: Grasshoppers, Kada Queens clash

Famous Imo Grasshoppers Handball team of Owerri are hopeful of taking their pride of place in the game that brought them fame and laurels in the continent as the 2020 edition of Prudent Energy Handball League throws off today in Abuja.

The Owerri based amazons take on the hard fighting Kada Queens of Kaduna.

Speaking of their readiness, the experienced attacker, Clara Dike said, “We are battle-ready this year. We have done our homework in terms of training and hope to show that on the court”, she said.

Also, Coach of the team, Justina Akpuluo corroborated what her ward said, adding that the team had most of its reliable hands available. She, however, blamed the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown for insufficient training. “ We have done the best we could as per training, no thanks to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown that slowed down our training period”.

Meanwhile, the Defender Babes and Seasider Babes of Lagos will play their opening match at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja (Package…