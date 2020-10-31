The Emergence of a New Nigeria

The greatest satisfaction of the victory comes from battles won without violence. We must give peace a chance while protesting

By Dan Orbih

As the #EndSARS protests continue in Nigeria and major cities around the world, it is clear that we are in a momentous point in our history. Nigerian youth have finally arisen for justice and we, as parents and leaders, must not fail them. This is indeed a time of reckoning. We are now inescapably confronted with the dark reality we had for far too long conveniently and insensitively deferred to a day with no name.

With the unfolding of horrific stories and experiences of pain and brutality by the police and especially its notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) shared by more and more young Nigerians and their surviving families, it crushes the soul to see just how many youths have been cut off in their prime by those who are supposed to protect them. In the midst of this long-overdue national catharsis, it is even more…