They left me with nothing, Ndoma-Egba recounts ordeal

…Says ‘I’ve forgiven them but…’

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Penultimate Saturday, the Calabar residence of Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba was vandalized by rampaging youths, following the nationwide protests against police brutality hijacked by hoodlums across many cities.

For a truth, Ndoma-Egba wasn’t the only high profile Nigerian to have lost valuable properties to legion of criminals who walked the land almost unchallenged, searching for the COVID-19 palliatives in both public and private places. Yet, the visuals of a burning house, Sport Utility Vehicle, stolen mattresses and more, tell of the extent of loss suffered by the ex-lawmaker who represented Cross River Central Senatorial District from 2003 to 2015.

In an exclusive chat with Saturday Vanguard, the lawyer cum politician said his loss not quantifiable considering the values of the things either taken away or burnt by the criminal elements who paid his Asari Eso Calabar layout residence…