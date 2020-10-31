Trump’s tweet on rescue of American hostage in Nigeria draws flaks

United States (US) President Donald Trump has come under criticism on Twitter following his tweet on the reported rescue of an American citizen by U.S. special forces in Nigeria on Saturday morning.

Shortly after news of the rescue broke, Trump took to his Twitter handle to celebrate, saluting “the courageous soldiers behind the daring nighttime rescue operation”.

“Last night, our Country’s brave warriors rescued an American hostage in Nigeria.

“Our Nation salutes the courageous soldiers behind the daring nighttime rescue operation and celebrates the safe return of yet another American citizen!”, the post reads.

Within minutes, the tweet attracted thousands of reactions with the president’s critics slamming him for allegedly failing to save over 230,000 American lives so far claimed by COVID-19.

“Brave indeed. They volunteered to fight for their country,” replied a follower by the name, Vote Trump Out.

“Shame you couldn’t have saved 200,000 plus lives…