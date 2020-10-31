We‘re ready to confront FG on true federalism, militarisation of our communities- Ijaw youths

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

IJAW youths from across the Niger Delta weekend their readiness to confront the federal government over the region’s demand for resource control in line with the practice of true federalism and the continued militarisation of Ijawland and the Niger Delta communities.

Rising from a consultative meeting held in Yenagoa, the youths under the auspices of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide also listed the contentious water resources bill, gas flaring in the troubled region among as some of the issues that were deliberated on.

However, the meeting, chaired by the President of the IYC, Comrade Peter Igbifa and attended by the zonal leaders and elders of the council, including past presidents and deputy presidents of the council, resolved that a final position on their demand for equity and justice will be unveiled at the end of the ongoing consultations with various ethnic groups and…