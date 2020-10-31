Who wouldn’t be proud to be an American with this mission, Trump Nigerians react

By Nwafor Sunday

Reactions have continued to trail the rescue of an American citizen by the Navy elite SEAL Team 6 of the United States.

The US citizen was said to have been abducted in Niger by armed men, and later moved to Nigeria, where about six abductors were allegedly killed by Navy elite SEAL Team 6, during the rescue operation.

“The US forces who conducted the mission killed six of the seven captors”, a US official with knowledge of the operation told CNN.

Speaking on the operation, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman in a statement, said: “U.S. forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men. This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the U.S. Department of State. No U.S military personnel were injured during the operation.”

Reacting, US President Donald Trump, commended the soldiers and celebrated the return of the…