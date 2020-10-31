You must eschew cultism, other vices to graduate ― Provost

By Ikechukwu Odu, Nsukka

The Acting Provost, College of Education, Nsukka, Dr Okwudili Nwosu, yesterday, cautioned the 118 students who were matriculated into the College to shun cultism and other vices capable of endangering their lives in order to graduate from the institution.

The provost while restating the zero-tolerance stance of the College for cultism, enjoined students who may have identified with such clandestine societies before seeking admission into the institution to renounce their membership to avoid rustication.

While congratulating the new students on their successful admission during the 13th matriculation ceremony of the College at its Army Barracks main campus in Nsukka, he urged them to remain conscious of their academic responsibilities and the expectations of their parents by being studious.

The don equally enjoined the students to leverage on the presence of a modern cyber cafe, E-library and the ultramodern campus-wide Internet network for academic…