21 dead in new DR Congo massacre by ADF militia

At least 21 people have been killed in a massacre suspected to have been committed by militants from the Islamist ADF group in conflict-wracked northeast DR Congo, a local official said Saturday.

The ADF fighters first attacked a rival group of Congolese militia members before killing inhabitants in the village of Lisasa, with the “preliminary death toll” put at 21, according to local administrator Donat Kibwana from the Beni territory of North Kivu province.

The toll was confirmed by the head of the Buliki area, where Lisasa is located.

A local NGO called Cepadho said in a statement that of the 21 killed, 15 were women.

All three sources said more people were kidnapped, a health centre was ransacked, homes set on fire and a Catholic church desecrated.

The ADF, which originated in the 1990s as a Ugandan Muslim rebel group, is one of more than 100 militias that plague the eastern provinces of the vast Democratic Republic of Congo.

The group has killed nearly 600 civilians…