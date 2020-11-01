90-year-old woman gang-raped by 2 men

A case has been registered against two men for allegedly gang-raping a 90-year-old woman at her residence in Kanchanpur sub-division of North Tripura district, India.

The 90-year-old woman according to TimesNow was admitted to a hospital after two men allegedly gang-raped her at her residence.

The incident happened on October 24 but came to fore on October 29 when the elderly woman’s relatives filed a police complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against a 35-year-old man, identified as Anjan Nama of Barahaldi village, and another unidentified man for allegedly sexually assaulting the woman, who stays alone in her house. The two allegedly barged into her house on October 24 at midnight and gang-raped her and later fled.

Didn’t dare to take stand against accused’, says woman

“Anjan and another man stormed into my house at midnight. They raped me and left me almost half-dead. When I regained my senses the next morning, I informed my neighbour. But…