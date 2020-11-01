CAPPA, AUPCTRE urge Reps to reject lobby for Water Bill’s passage

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, AUPCTRE, and the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, have described the lobby for passage of the Water Resources Bill by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, as an insult to the sensibilities of Nigerians who have rejected the Bill.

Media reports indicate that the Minister, last Wednesday, October 28, met with the House of Representatives Committee on Water Resources to advance arguments for passage of the Bill as it is and accused those criticising it as misled.

Aside AUPCTRE and CAPPA, the Bill was criticised by various pan-ethnic groups in the country including the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, and the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) which had, on October 20, alleged lopsided applications of the mining regulations in the country.

The Nobel laureate and playwright, Professor Wole Soyinka, and spokesman of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, are also…