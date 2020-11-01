Don’t be afraid, come for dialogue with Govt Buhari tells youths

Warns against use of violent force against any innocent persons

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari last night in Abuja appealed to Nigerian youths to end street protests and participate in meaningful discussions with government aimed at comprehensive reforms to end all forms of police brutality against Nigerians.

President Buhari has also condemned wrongful use and imposition of violent force against any innocent, law-abiding persons, particularly young people.

The appeal was contained in the President’s message to the maiden National Youth Day celebration, observed on November 1, which coincides with the African Youth Day celebration.

Recall that the Nigerian youths had recently protested against police brutality in the country, leading to the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, a unit in the Nigerian Police Force.

President Buhari, who was represented by the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, told the gathering that…