EndSARS: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Attah

By Harris Emanuel

Former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah expressed dismay that the Panel report of a presidential panel on SARS reforms set up in 2018 by the federal government which recommended the sacking of 37 police officers, and the prosecution of 24 others were not implemented.

‘’The panel further tasked the Inspector General of Police (1GP) to unravel the identity of 22 other officers involved in the violation of human rights of innocent citizens. To the best of my knowledge no effect has been given to the panel’s report’’, he said, adding,

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the atrocities increased; voices of protests got strident, but the authorities turned a deaf ear and the impunities multiplied. ”

The former governor who spoke in Uyo at the weekend, while briefing newsmen, said the time to act was now, as the nation cannot afford another round of mass protest as such would spell ‘’the beginning of an end’’, and…