Former Presidential candidate, Olapade Agoro, is dead

A former presidential candidate of the National Action Council, NAC, Chief Olapade Agoro has died at the age of 77
Agoro, according to family sources, died on Sunday morning after a brief illness.
Confirming his death, son of the deceased, Adebo Agoro, said “my father died after a brief illness.”
Dr. Agoro was born on October 9, 1943 at Ajibabi village of Ibadan to Royal Prince of Atapami Dynasty of Itapa Ijesha, Late Omo-Oba Owa ‘Tapa Joshua Alaba Agoro and his wife Late Mother in Israel Dorcas Oyejola Asabi Agoro.
Vanguard News Nigeria
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper