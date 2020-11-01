Gombe inaugurates 11-member commission of inquiry

The Gombe State government has inaugurated an 11-member commission of inquiry to investigate cases of human rights violations and other related extrajudicial acts by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Sa’ad Mohammed (retired) is the chairman, while Abdulsalam Kumo, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions is the Secretary of the commission.

Mr Caleb Ubale, the special adviser to the governor on Legal Matters is to serve as counsel to the commission.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya while inaugurating the commission on Saturday in Gombe, said that the members were carefully chosen based on their integrity.

According to him, the aim of setting up the commission is to look into allegations of human rights abuses by the dissolved SARS and other police units.

He mandated the commission to welcome allegations from May 29, 2019, stressing that the timeframe was necessary to “enable us account for…