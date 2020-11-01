Ivory Coast: Timeline since Ouattara’s candidacy

Ivory Coast has been in turmoil after President Alassane Ouattara shook the country by declaring he would run for a third term in the elections on October 31.

A timeline:

– Ouattara steps aside –

On March 5, 2020, Ouattara, 78, announces he will not run for a third term in order to make way for “the younger generation”. It ends months of speculation over whether he would seek another mandate.

– Coulibaly steps in –

In mid-March, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly is nominated as the ruling RHDP party’s candidate.

– Sudden death –

On July 8, Coulibaly dies unexpectedly from a heart attack, plunging the country into uncertainty.

– Ouattara will run –

On August 6, Ouattara finally announces he will seek re-election in October.

The opposition slam the decision, saying it is against the constitution, which allows two terms, but Ouattara and his supporters argue that a 2016 constitutional tweak reset the clock.

– Protests and violence –

Ouattara’s…