Why we’re focusing on agriculture, industrial revolution ― CBN

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it is providing and will continue to provide interventions for agriculture and industrial revival of Nigeria as the two sectors amongst others remained a veritable tool towards building a robust economy for the country.

CBN acting Director, Corporate Affairs Communications, Mr Nwanisobi Osita disclosed this on Saturday in Lokoja during a one-day interactive enlightenment session with stakeholders organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria in collaboration with labour unions.

Nwanisobi said the 5-year policy thrust of the apex bank which covered 2019-2024 initiated by the CBN Governor will grow the real economy for the country.

He said that the policy which centred around establishing a firm and stable microeconomic environment would pave room for low inflation, financial stability, exchange rate stability and efficient payment system.

The acting Director who lamented that the country can not continue to…