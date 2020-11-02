428 federal ministries, depts, agencies can’t pay salaries

…2020 personnel cost exhausted, unable to pay salaries

…Workers of Federal Fire Service, ECN, others plead hardship, threaten to stay off work

…CEOs of MDAs must explain what happened — Finance Ministry official

By Our Reporter

At least 428 Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, in the federal civil service have reportedly exhausted their 2020 personnel costs and are, therefore, unable to pay salaries.

Funds meant for personnel costs are domiciled in accounts overseen by the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS, department in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, OAGF.

But an official of the Ministry of Finance who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard yesterday that it was strange for MDAs to claim to have exhausted their personnel budgets before end of a fiscal year.

He said each MDA has a budget for personnel costs and wondered how anyone would claim there was no money to pay salaries.

According to him, chief executive…