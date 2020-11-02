ENDSARS: Makinde appeals to police officers to resume at duty posts

As Oyo govt promises to compensate families of slain officers

By Adeola Badru

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, called on the state police command, to direct its officers and men to resume at their respective duty posts, following the withdrawal of their services as a result of violent assault on them during the #EndSARS protests the penultimate week.

The governor, who explained that police are a very important part of the society, during a peace meeting, held with senior officers of the state police command, held, at the Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, noted that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Chuks Enwonwu, has handed over to him a six-page request of the state police command, assuring that the police force that all the demands listed in the document would be addressed in due course.

He pledged that the state government would ensure the reconstruction of police stations burnt during the wake of the ENDSARS protests, while he…