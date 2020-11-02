Gunmen kill at least 32 in Ethiopia ‘massacre’ ― Rights agency

An armed group in Ethiopia’s restive Oromia region has killed at least 32 civilians in a weekend “massacre”, the national rights body said Monday, adding that the toll could rise.

The incident — which Amnesty International said left 54 dead — is likely to ramp up pressure on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize, to improve security in a country struggling with ethnic bloodshed.

The violence erupted Sunday in an area of western Ethiopia known as Wollega and involved up to 60 “armed and unarmed assailants”, according to a statement from the state-affiliated but independent Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

It said the assailants targeted members of the Amhara ethnic group, Ethiopia’s second largest, and that victims “were dragged from their homes and taken to a school, where they were killed”.

“Official figures state a death toll of 32 civilians, but preliminary evidence obtained by EHRC indicate the number is very…