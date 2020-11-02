Mbaka tasks Buhari, former leaders to apologize to Nigerians

..says Buhari surrounded by liars with NAFDAC number

By Chinedu Adonu

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to apologize to the country, especially to the youths, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, who had caused Nigerians so much pain.

The fiery priest who made the calls while delivering a message, entitled “Impure Heart” during the 2020 All Saints Day Holy Mass at Adoration ground, stated that pure heart begets pure spirit while impure heart begets evil spirit.

Fr Mbaka, alleged that several bodies of #EndSARS protesters in Enugu State were killed by security agents and their bodies were thrown into the Onyeama valleys.

The AMEN founder, also alleged that many youths were being detained in various correctional centres across the state and the country, declaring that it is rather Nigerian leaders that should be in such custody (Correctional Centres), “and not those Biafra…