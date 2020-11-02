NCPC boss urges Nigerians to be true nationalists—Pam

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has charged Nigerians to be true nationalists and begin to think deeply about the nation.

The NCPC boss Rev. Yakubu Pam in Abuja stressed that there was an urgent need to rebuild the country positively with the entire platform that was available.

Rev. Yakubu Pam said that nationalism was learnt from the grassroots and its application extended to everything that the citizen could do in any situation to advance the cause and interest of the country.

”Starting from our little community we can start to address critical issues.

“Lack of grassroots leaders has brought up very big national disasters because when issues are not addressed at the grassroots level they become greater national disasters.

”All leaders should use their platforms positively so as not to allow opportunities for the crisis at any level.’’

In reference to the recent protests by the youth of the country, Pam said…