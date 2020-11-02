Shun gratification, undue delay in justice delivery – CJN tells new judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad has implored newly appointed judges of High Courts and Kadis of Sharia Courts, to shun all forms of gratification in the discharge of their legal duties.

The CJN, who gave the charge on Monday in Abuja, also admonished the judges to be proactive and device personal means to curb what he described as persistent delay in the administration of justice.

Justice Muhammad made the call while declaring open, the 2020 Virtual Induction Course for newly appointed judges and Kadis organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

He noted that delay in the administration of justice is the major bone of the nation’s judiciary.

“My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is no longer news that much of the criticisms levelled against the justice delivery system in Nigeria are about delays in the administration of justice, biased and wrong application of laws.

“These acts are often not to the delight of litigants and court users as…