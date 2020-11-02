Sustaining three decades of political deceit

By Okey Ibeke

Not a few Nigerians were amazed recently when news broke out that Onitsha River Port has been commissioned, and has started full operations with vessels and barges calling at the river port. For informed people, maritime observers and stakeholders, the news of the commissioning sounded very strange as the river port had been commissioned thrice in the past 20 years.

But the news was given credibility by the picture of the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Dr. George Moghalu, who was seen cutting a tape with some people behind him. This action by the NIWA managing director has sent tongues wagging and asking whether Moghalu knew what he was doing at all and what manner of commissioning that was.

The social media was awash with comments and praises of the commissioning ceremony. The fake news of full operations at the port was further boosted by a shipment schedule from Maersk line showing China-Onitsha destination which was placed…