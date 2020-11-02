Why FRCN must revisit wrong definition of SMEs

By Innocent Okwuosa

In its document on the road map for the adoption of IFRS in Nigeria, the Financial Reporting Council, FRC, of Nigeria defined SMEs as entities that may not have public accountability and:

*their debt or equity instruments are not traded in a public market;

*they are not in the process of issuing such instruments for trading in a public market;

*they do not hold assets in a fiduciary capacity for a broad group of outsiders as one of their primary businesses.

*the amount of its annual turnover is not more than N500 million or such amount as may be fixed by the CAC,

*its total asset value is not more than N200 million or such amount as may be fixed by the CAC,

*no board members are an alien,

*no members are a government or a government corporation or agency or its nominee, and

*the directors among them hold not less than 51 percent of its equity share capital.

FRC then mandatorily requires such SMEs to prepare and present their financial statements based on…